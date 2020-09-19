Politics

'I'm shaking': Politicians, celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This July 31, 2014, file photo shows Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her Supreme Court chambers in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Friday the nation lost a towering leader in women's rights, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

After news broke she died of cancer complications, the internet was quick to react, posting their heartbreak, and thanking Ginsburg for her accomplishments.

Some even went as far as to say they are "scared" in the wake of her passing.

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders were among the prominent politicians to share condolences:












A host of celebrities took to Twitter as well.

Apple CEO Tim Cook asked that we "honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together."


Sarah Silverman says she is gutted but grateful, and very sad.


Global superstar and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry tweeted:


Some spoke of how we can honor the late Justice by voting in the November election.

Sister singers Aly and AJ said, "And time for every single person to honor her by going to the polls and voting this election."


People around the country are mourning the loss, expressing "absolute devastation," while hailing Ginsberg as a "legend and inspiration," and a "beacon for justice."
Related topics:
politicscelebrity deathssocial mediaruth bader ginsburgu.s. & worldtwitterfamous deathu.s. supreme court
