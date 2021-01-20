presidential inauguration

Politicians and world leaders offer support to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- As President Joe Biden prepared for his inauguration Wednesday, supporters across the country celebrated and wished the president and Vice President Kamala Harris the best.

Biden's oath of office Wednesday to become the 46th President of the United States puts him at the helm of a deeply divided nation where he inherits a confluence of crisis that are arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Ahead of the ceremony, politicians took to social media to offer their support.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted in support of his former vice president saying, "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time."

He included a photo of the pair hugging in the White House.



Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted in support of Harris, "It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today-a woman sworn in to the vice presidency-will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right."


She also offered words of encouragement to the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, tweeting, "So excited to call these two wonderful people "Mr. President" and "Dr. Biden."



Biden himself also offered supportive words toward his wife, tweeting "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."



Global leaders also chimed in to offer their congratulations.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson tweeted, "Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."



First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon offered a series of tweets in support of Biden and Harris, saying "Warm congratulations and best wishes to President Biden and Vice President Harris. Scotland and the USA share long-standing bonds of friendship and co-operation. We look forward to building on these in the years ahead."



Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also expressed he is looking forward to working with the pair. "My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," he said.



