President Donald Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo speaks after meeting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on the telephone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian president that is the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

"I was on the phone call,'' Pompeo told reporters in Rome Wednesday during a news conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

He did not give information about the contents of the call, saying only that he was well-versed in U.S. policy toward Ukraine.

In the July 25 call with the Ukrainian president, Trump prodded him to investigate Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Pompeo is under increasing scrutiny from House Democrats leading impeachment proceedings against Trump. On Tuesday, he pushed back on House demands for interviews with State Department officials about the administration's dealings with Ukraine that are at the center of the inquiry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcdonald trumpimpeachmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
Judge will block Trump rules for detained migrant kids
Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers march at LAX expected to draw hundreds, impact traffic
Suspect dead after firing shots from inside Colton bank
Suspects sought after woman robbed at gunpoint in Canoga Park
Assault on man wearing 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest
Anaheim family devastated by theft of bulldog puppies
Vegas shooting survivors now teaching active shooter training
Colton vet no longer homeless thanks to community
Show More
LAPD to deploy drones under certain guidelines
LA County votes to ban flavored tobacco, calls for statewide vaping ban
West Hollywood cannabis cafe opens with booming business
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
More TOP STORIES News