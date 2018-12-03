POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush's letter reflects on plane shot off Japanese island in 1944

EMBED </>More Videos

In the letter addressed to his parents, Bush recalls the event as a day that will for long stand in his memory.

The latest video published in the series following President George H.W. Bush's life will give you an insight at his time in the Navy.

Bush's son, Marvin, reads a letter from the former president in which he reflects the moment his plane was shot down off the island of Chichi Jima in 1944.

RELATED: President George HW Bush reflects on aging in new video series
EMBED More News Videos

After joining the Navy at 18 years old, President Bush kept a diary for 57 years. Now a video series takes a look at excerpts from his diary and letters based on his book.



In the letter addressed to his parents, Bush recalls the event as a day that will for long stand in his memory.

He also includes what he felt upon noticing his crew members were no longer with him.

"I sat in my raft and sobbed for a while," Bush wrote.

RELATED: Barbara Bush reads Pres. George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin in new video series
EMBED More News Videos

In the new video for the series into 41's life, Barbara Bush reads off the letter George H.W. Bush wrote to his mother about Robin.



Bush also includes how much he thought about his beloved wife, Barbara, and what he "wouldn't give to be with her, just to see that lovely face."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsbarbara bush
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
LIVE: George H.W. Bush's casket arrives in Washington
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
LIVE: George H.W. Bush's casket arrives in Washington
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Veteran recently diagnosed with cancer loses home in Woolsey Fire
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rialto
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Show More
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
East LA holds annual Christmas parade
More News