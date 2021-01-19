pardon

President Trump expected to grant clemency to 100 people in final hours in office

By Brhe Berry
WASHINGTON -- A clemency list is expected to be handed down today by President Donald Trump including high-profile rappers and some white collar criminals, but the list is not expected to include the president himself.

As his time in office comes to a close, the president is expected to release a list of 100 people he plans to grant clemency to.

While we do not know yet who may be granted pardons or commutations, we do know some of the potential names are controversial.

That list includes former speaker of the New York State Assembly, Sheldon Silver, who is serving 12 years in prison for bribery.

The list also includes an unlikely name, rapper Lil Wayne, who plead guilty to felony gun possession in November.

RELATED: Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump, appears to endorse him for 2020 election
EMBED More News Videos

Biden returns to Iowa Friday as the Democratic nominee, while President Donald Trump is playing defense in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump and Biden will both be in Minnesota.



Not rumored to be on the list at this time is the president himself or his children.

Presidential pardons explained



Can a president pardon his relatives and close allies?

Yes. The constitution does not bar pardons for self-interest.

Before leaving office, former President Bill Clinton issued a controversial pardon to his half-brother over a cocaine conviction for which he served about a year in prison.

Can a president pardon himself?

This is unclear. There is no definitive answer because no president has ever tried to pardon himself and then faced prosecution anyway.

The U.S. Supreme Court has never had to rule on the matter. Lawmakers are divided on the topic.

SEE ALSO: 68% of Americans say Trump should not issue self-pardon; Majority approves Biden's transition: POLL
EMBED More News Videos

Security has reached a historic level in Washington D.C.'s most famous public spaces and massive government buildings ahead of Wednesday's inauguration.



Can a president issue prospective pardons before any charges or conviction?

Yes. It's rare for a president to do, but it can happen.

Former President Gerald Ford issued a pardon to former President Richard Nixon to prevent prosecution for the Watergate scandal.

A pardon would erase both a person's conviction and sentence.

Granting commutation would lift an individual's sentence, but not a conviction.

Despite encouragement from his allies and staff, there is no indication that President Trump will issue pre-emptive pardons for himself or members of his family, but that could change.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
President Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump on Wednesday issued a second batch of pardons including two former associates, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.


President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump has issued pardons and commutations to several controversial figures with ties to his administration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcpresidential inaugurationrap musicpardonrapperu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARDON
68% of Americans say Trump shouldn't issue self-pardon: POLL
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong winds bring chance of power shutoffs in SoCal
Doctor explains how to best treat COVID-19 symptoms at home
SoCal couple dies from COVID-19 within days of each other
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
Disneyland COVID vaccine site closed Tuesday due to high winds
Woman accused of laptop theft from Pelosi's office arrested
Melania Trump asks Americans to 'choose love' in her farewell
Show More
LA County order opens vaccinations to residents 65 and older
Hesperia homeowner exchanges gunfire with intruder
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
SoCal weather: Strong winds, red-flag conditions expected Tuesday
Garden Grove police lieutenant, 59, dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News