A new video series being released from President Bush's foundation will dig into the 41st president's life.From when he joined the Navy at the age of 18, the former president kept a running diary for 57 years.Now excerpts from that diary and letters used in his 1998 book "All the Best" will be released in a new video series by the Bush Foundation.The first video details Bush's desire to stop the aging process from September 1998.