Kavanaugh nomination: President Trump asks FBI to launch Kavanaugh investigation

After a flurry of last-minute negotiations, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Brett Kavanaugh's nomination for the Supreme Court (AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is directing the FBI to launch a supplemental investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the request of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump says in a statement that the updated investigation, which comes in response to sexual misconduct allegations, "must be limited in scope" and "completed in less than one week."

The decision marks a reversal for the administration, which had argued that Kavanaugh had already been vetted.

The Senate Judiciary Committee debated Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Supreme Court nomination and took a vote Friday afternoon.


Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegations.

Senate Republican leaders agreed Friday to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI at the request of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Kavanaugh says he's done "everything" the Senate has asked of him and "will continue to cooperate."
