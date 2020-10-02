covid-19

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

President Trump tweets he and first lady are quarantining after Hicks' positive test
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have announced they have tested positive for COVID-19.



The announcement comes as Hope Hicks, one his closest aides, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.
Hicks, who serves as counselor to Trump, also traveled with Trump to the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. She is the closest White House official to Trump to test positive for the virus so far.

This story will be updated.
