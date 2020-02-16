President Trump gives command to NASCAR drivers at Daytona 500

Given the honor of commanding drivers to start their engines, Trump made a grand entrance before the start of the race. He gave thousands of fans a flyover of Air Force One and then rode onto the track in the presidential motorcade as the audience roared with delight. The motorcade took roughly a quarter lap before pulling aside in an infield staging area.
The president's visit was widely welcomed by NASCAR fans. Trump 2020 flags flooded the infield, and some fans wore them as capes in the garage area.
Trump's presence also created huge lines at entrances, with many fans complaining while waiting hours to get through security.
At least a dozen drivers were escorted from the pre-race meeting to a private introduction with Trump.
"I got to meet the president! How cool is that?" driver Aric Almirola said.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the pole for "The Great American Race." He hopes to be at the front of the pack when the president and Air Force One departs.
"That's one of those things that everybody remembers," Stenhouse said. "It's such a cool picture to have, even if you are not leading. It is going to be special for all of us involved."
President George W. Bush also appeared at the race during his reelection year.
Photos of Air Force One and Bush departing outside the famed track in 2004, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. leading, are regarded among the most iconic in NASCAR history.
Trump's reelection campaign planned to run an ad during the Fox broadcast of the race and fly an aerial banner near the speedway. About 100,000 people were expected to attend this year's race and millions more will watch on television. About 9 million people took in last year's race on television.
Trump tweeted Sunday morning: "Getting ready to go to the Daytona 500. Will be GREAT!"
After his scheduled return Sunday evening to Washington, Trump will embark later this coming week on Western state swing that will take him to rallies planned in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The trip is another demonstration of Trump's willingness to campaign not just in conservative strongholds but in states that lean Democratic, particularly Colorado, where Republican Sen. Cory Gardner faces a tough reelection battle. Arizona is expected to be a key swing state in the presidential election with its growing population of Hispanic voters.