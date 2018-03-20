EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

President Trump is sabotaging census, California elections chief says

EMBED </>More Videos

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says the federal government is far behind and underfunded in preparation for the 2020 census and lays the blame on President Donald Trump.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says the federal government is far behind and underfunded in preparation for the 2020 census and lays the blame on President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Padilla referred to his recently-published opinion piece accusing the president of suppressing the population count, which could lose a congressional seat for the state and jeopardize funding for health, education and transportation.

Padilla's primary opposition is the Department of Justice request to add a citizenship question to the census survey. He said there hasn't been such a question in 50 years, and all California residents should be counted, even non-citizens. Padilla also pointed to U.S. Census Director John Thompson's resignation nearly a year ago, and he still hadn't been replaced. Funding and personnel are also lagging. Padilla stated this is a deliberate attempt to undercount the population.

Padilla recently testified before a joint legislative committee in Sacramento on cyber security in elections. He maintains there was no vote hacking in 2016, but there was Russian interference on the internet as there is now in the 2018 election. The secretary of state pointed out that by law, California ballots are not connected to the internet and there is a paper record for every vote. Still, the state is seeking a $268 million upgrade for the voting system. Padilla said some counties look to eBay for parts to fix the outdated counting machines.

Starting April 16, Padilla's Motor Voter law goes into effect. When a driver gets a license or renews one, they will be automatically registered to vote. He said the law giving undocumented residents a driver's license will keep their information separate from citizens for voter registration. A license applicant can opt out if they don't want to be registered to vote.

New voters were also discussed. For 18 months, 16- and 17-year-olds have pre-registered so they can vote as soon as they turn 18. Padilla said the 90,000 teens registered so far haven't reflected interest in the upcoming election nor the student activism stemming from the Parkland shooting. The majority of the teen pre-registered voters are choosing no party preference, which Padilla says reflects the rest of the electorate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicseyewitness newsmakersPresident Donald TrumpcensusCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS
LADWP launching $100M home insulation program
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
CA's Prop 6 to repeal state's gas tax draws strong opinions
LA mayor looks for solutions on city power outages
Inglewood mayor says housing still a bargain in booming city
More eyewitness newsmakers
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News