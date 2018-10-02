POLITICS

Trump speaks out amid FBI's Kavanaugh investigation: 'Very scary time for young men in America'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump says he wants to "see what happens" with the FBI investigation into his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it was a "very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of."

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, the president expressed his lament amid an FBI investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Trump's remarks came in response to questions regarding a Daily Mail interview with his son Donald Trump Jr., who said he fears more for his sons than his daughters and the chance that they'll be victims of false allegations of sexual misconduct.

The president's comments were given before he departed for Philadelphia. He said he wants to "see what happens" with the FBI investigation, adding that he continued to support Kavanaugh.

Trump added that he felt that the cause would be "a rallying cry" for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a vote would happen on Kavanaugh's nomination by the end of the week.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Trump celebrates Mexico, Canada trade deal, calls it USMCA
Former Yale classmate says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
Brown vetoes bill on abortion drugs at UC, CSU
More Politics
Top Stories
Father in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Rialto
CA white supremacist group members arrested in connection with deadly rally
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
Show More
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults
LAX workers to take part in worldwide protest
More News