President Trump's campaign selling plastic straws because 'Liberal paper straws don't work'

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's what some could see as a swipe at the Bay Area, particularly San Francisco. President Donald Trump's campaign says it has a plan to make straws great again.

On the campaign store's website you can buy a pack of 10 plastic straws with the president's name on them for $15, or $1.50 per straw.

The description reads, "Liberal paper straws don't work. Stand with President Trump and buy your pack of recyclable straws today."

At the beginning of July single-use straws were banned in San Francisco. Stores must provide straws that are either paper or some other compostable material. Plastic straws are only available to people with a disability or medical need.

When asked about the straws the president said, "I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws."

