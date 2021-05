EMBED >More News Videos Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes.

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of protesters shut down traffic as they took to the streets of Westwood in a rally Saturday calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demonstrators rallied in support of Israel Sunday in front of the Wilshire federal building in Westwood.Participants waved Israeli flags along the street to get the attention of people driving by.It was the same location where a rally was held on Saturday to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians.