California residents voted against Proposition 6 on Tuesday, which means the state's increase on gas and vehicle fees will remain in effect.Proposition 6 would have repealed a 2017 gas tax increase of 12 cents per gallon and eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding through the state. It would have also eliminated the increased vehicle registration fees.Estimates show Prop 6 would have reduced California's tax revenues by roughly $2.9 billion in 2018 to 2019 and by nearly $5 billion in 2020 to 2021.The measure was backed by Republicans who said life in California has become too expensive and the state should spend its money more efficiently.The gas tax was passed by the Legislature last year. The tax is expected to fund about $52 billion in transportation projects over 10 years.