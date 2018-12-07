ROBERT MUELLER

Prosecutors: Michael Cohen deserves substantial prison time; Paul Manafort lied about contacts

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Cohen has worked as President Donald Trump's lawyer for over a decade and is seen has his fixer. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, deserves substantial prison time despite his cooperation, prosecutors said Friday, and allegedly fielded outreach from Russians seeking to reach the Trump campaign as far back as 2015.

The Cohen recommendation was in a filing ahead of Cohen's sentencing in New York next week.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in multiple state and federal probes over several months, including having seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

Prosecutors said the court's Probation Department estimated that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison. Prosecutors said the range "reflects Cohen's extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct."

Prosecutors said Cohen should not receive the credit a traditional cooperating witness would receive "given, among other reasons, Cohen's affirmative decision not to become one."

EMBED More News Videos

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.



Prosecutors also said Friday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about his contacts with a Russian associate and Trump administration officials.

The disclosures were made in a court filing Friday evening. Prosecutors say Manafort violated his plea deal by telling "multiple discernible lies."

They say Manafort told investigators that he spoke with officials before and after they left the Trump administration. But they say a review of his electronic documents shows he had "additional contacts" with the officials.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has worked as a political consultant for the Republican party and internationally.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpprisonsentencingrobert mueller2016 electionu.s. & worldrussiaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
ROBERT MUELLER
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Mueller's team accuses Paul Manafort of witness tampering
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
More robert mueller
POLITICS
Trump to nominate William Barr as next attorney general
Bush 4141: Step inside Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
Texas bids farewell to Bush with funeral train
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect accused of pushing man under truck in DTLA charged
Thousand Oaks shooting: Sheriff's sergeant was killed by friendly fire
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Visalia teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with six misdemeanors
Evacuation orders lifted in Trabuco Canyon, road closure remains
Hart steps down as Oscars host over his past anti-gay tweets
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Dodger Stadium aerial tram proposal takes another step forward
Show More
VIDEO: Mud roars down road near Rice Canyon Elementary School
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
All evacuations lifted in Lake Elsinore for Holy Fire burn areas
SoCal leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
CA teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
More News