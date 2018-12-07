WASHINGTON --President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, deserves substantial prison time despite his cooperation, prosecutors said Friday, and allegedly fielded outreach from Russians seeking to reach the Trump campaign as far back as 2015.
The Cohen recommendation was in a filing ahead of Cohen's sentencing in New York next week.
Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges and cooperated in multiple state and federal probes over several months, including having seven meetings with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.
Prosecutors said the court's Probation Department estimated that federal sentencing guidelines call for Cohen to serve at least four years in prison. Prosecutors said the range "reflects Cohen's extensive, deliberate and serious criminal conduct."
Prosecutors said Cohen should not receive the credit a traditional cooperating witness would receive "given, among other reasons, Cohen's affirmative decision not to become one."
Prosecutors also said Friday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied about his contacts with a Russian associate and Trump administration officials.
The disclosures were made in a court filing Friday evening. Prosecutors say Manafort violated his plea deal by telling "multiple discernible lies."
They say Manafort told investigators that he spoke with officials before and after they left the Trump administration. But they say a review of his electronic documents shows he had "additional contacts" with the officials.