Immigrant-rights activists take protest to Long Beach home of ICE official

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- With a new wave of immigration raids expected nationwide this weekend, Southern California activists held a demonstration outside the Long Beach home of the region's acting director for ICE.Police were present for the loud-but-peaceful demonstration in the residential neighborhood.The protesters were calling for an end to immigration raids and for closure of detention centers at the border.The group also demanded the resignation of Thomas Giles, the acting field director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles. They said they felt it was necessary to take the message directly to Giles and his family."We wanted to bring attention to this gentleman, that we are against the crimes against humanity, the violation of international law that's occurring at the border and at the detention centers," said activist Maria Estrada. "It's immoral what's happening."The demonstrators say they were also there to ask the community to show empathy for the migrants who are fleeing violence in their countries.