Politics

Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles

BALDWIN HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- A pair of anti-dairy industry protesters rushed onto the stage as former Vice President Joe Biden was delivering remarks in Los Angeles and celebrating his string of Super Tuesday victories.

With his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, standing alongside him, the former VP was in the middle of his speech at the Baldwin Hills Recreation Center when an unidentified woman stormed the platform.

What the woman was shouting was unclear as a man grabbed her from behind and dragged her away.

A moment later, another woman climbed up to the stage waving two handheld signs -- a Biden 2020 campaign sign and another with an image of a cow and the words "LET DAIRY DIE."

She too was forcibly dragged offstage by Symone Sanders, a senior aide to Joe Biden, after briefly being intercepted by Jill Biden.

"I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday," Sanders later tweeted.

The protesters were apparently the same ones who ran onstage during a Sen. Bernie Sanders event several weeks ago.

Joe Biden does not currently have Secret Service protection. The protesters were removed by members of his private security and staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprotestjoe biden
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
Sanders campaign files motion to keep LA polls open later
California election live results - see full list
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Super Tuesday: LA County voters face long wait at vote centers
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
Show More
2 injured as wildfire burns 175 acres in Riverside County
LAUSD taking precautions amid coronavirus outbreak
Sellers accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
UC Riverside researchers help to identify crucial protein linked to potential coronavirus cure
Super Tuesday: CA voters cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
More TOP STORIES News