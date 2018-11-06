PROVISIONAL BALLOTS: How to vote if you have a polling place problem

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --If your name is not on the voter list at your polling place, you may be eligible to cast a provisional ballot. Here's how:
WHY CAN'T I VOTE AT MY POLLING PLACE?
Sometimes names of eligible voters are not found on the roster at their local polling place.
There may be a clerical error. Some voters may normally vote by mail but wish to cast their ballot in person and don't have the form in their possession. Some voters may have moved within the same county but did not re-register to vote.
Also first-time voters are required to proof of identification. If they cannot, they may request a provisional ballot and their eligibility will later be verified.
WHAT IS A PROVISIONAL BALLOT:
A provisional ballot is a regular ballot that is placed in a special envelope before it is placed in the ballot box. Election officials will later confirm whether the voter is eligible to vote in that county and has not already voted. If confirmed the ballot will be counted in the final tally.
HOW CAN I CHECK IF MY PROVISIONAL BALLOT WAS COUNTED?
Election officials must verify that you are eligible to vote in that county before counting your provisional ballot. To find out if your provisional ballot was counted, you can check the links below after the election:
Los Angeles County
Riverside County
San Bernardino County
Orange County
Ventura County
For other counties throughout California, the California Secretary of State's website has a list of county contacts to find out this information.
Sources: California Secretary of State, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder