POLITICS

Public hearing scheduled for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, sexual misconduct accuser

EMBED </>More Videos

Republicans abruptly laid plans Monday for a Senate committee hearing at which Brett Kavanaugh and the woman alleging he sexually assaulted her decades ago will testify publicly. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Republicans abruptly laid plans Monday for a Senate committee hearing at which Brett Kavanaugh and the woman alleging he sexually assaulted her decades ago will testify publicly, as GOP leaders grudgingly opted for a dramatic showdown they hoped would prevent the accusation from sinking his Supreme Court nomination.

Just hours after GOP leaders signaled their preference for private, staff telephone interviews of Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said his panel would hold a hearing next Monday with both of them. Republican aides spoke by phone Monday with Kavanaugh and tried reaching Ford, Grassley said, but Democrats refused to participate in that process.

"To provide ample transparency, we will hold a public hearing Monday to give these recent allegations a full airing," Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a written statement.

Earlier, GOP leaders had shown no interest in a theatrical spectacle that would thrust Kavanaugh and Ford before television cameras with each offering public - and no doubt conflicting - versions of what they say did or didn't happen at a party in the early 1980s. With the #MeToo movement galvanizing liberal and female voters and already costing prominent men their jobs in government, journalism and entertainment, a hearing would be a politically jarring prelude to the November elections for control of Congress.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtcongresssexual misconductu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanaugh sexual misconduct accuser comes forward
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Michelle Obama to bring 'Becoming' book tour to Inglewood Forum
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect wanted in bat attacks on homeless men in DTLA
Brush fire erupts near helispot in Griffith Park
Perris police looking for armed and dangerous homicide suspect
El Segundo refinery burn-off creates smoke plume seen for miles
SpaceX to announce who is its 1st private moon flight passenger
Gunmen wearing mariachi garb kill 5 and wound 8 in Mexico City
Suspect arrested for attempted kidnapping of toddler in Valencia
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
Show More
Coca-Cola may be creating drinks infused with cannabis
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
Nia Franklin on how she plans to change image of Miss America
Blaze Bernstein murder case: Samuel Woodward's bail set at $5M
Elon Musk being sued by diver he called a pedophile
More News