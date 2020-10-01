Politics

Trump's planned visit to Los Angeles uncertain as president begins quarantine

President Trump's plan for a campaign trip to LA next week remains uncertain as he and the first lady begin quarantine Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- President Donald Trump was planning to visit Los Angeles next week but it remains unclear if the trip is still on as the president and first lady begin quarantine Thursday.

A top aide to the president, Hope Hicks, tested for positive for COVID-19, according to reports out Thursday.

RELATED: Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will "begin our quarantine process" as they await their own test results.



It was not immediately clear how long the president would remain in quarantine. The CDC advises people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have been exposed to an infected person - even if they test negative, as symptoms may appear later.

If Trump does visit Los Angeles, it will be his first trip to the area in seven months.

The president has made relatively few appearances in the heavily-Democratic Los Angeles area. The last visit was in February when he attended fundraising events in Beverly Hills and met with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.

Campaign officials tend to be tight-lipped about details of private, invitation-only fundraisers, and a representative for the Trump campaign could not be immediately reached for comment. Politico writer Alex Isenstadt, citing an invitation, reported that Trump will be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser on Tuesday.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee -- a joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee -- circulated a sweepstakes offer this week, urging supporters to make a contribution for a chance to win a trip to a Los Angeles event with Trump.

"I'm hosting a very important event soon, and rather than spend my time with the Hollywood ELITES who HATE US, I want to spend my time with REAL Patriots, like YOU,'' the campaign email reads.

The sweepstakes -- entries for which are due by 9 p.m. -- offers a flight to Los Angeles, a hotel room and meal, along with a photo opp with Trump. The email did not give any details about the event, failing to specify an exact date or location.

If he does make the trip, Trump isn't expected to stay long in Southern California.

He has campaign events in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic. That will be Trump's sixth visit of 2020 to the traditionally Republican state, which narrowly supported him in 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countycampaign2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to quarantine after aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19
When will theme parks reopen? OC officials expect guidelines soon
Cerritos College offering housing, food, laptops during pandemic
Westlake Village community continues to grieve for 2 brothers killed in crash
SD Loyal walks off field after alleged slur from opposing player
3 men found dead in Norwalk backyard
Earthquake swarm expected to continue to rattle Salton Sea area
Show More
Worries among Anaheim business owners heightened by Disney layoffs
Newsom vetoes CA bill requiring ethnic studies
Medical expert describes 'historic decimation' of Latinos by COVID-19
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Drive-thru Halloween experience opens at OC Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News