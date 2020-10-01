Trump's planned visit to Los Angeles uncertain as president begins quarantine

A top aide to the president, Hope Hicks, tested for positive for COVID-19, according to reports out Thursday.
RELATED: Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19
Trump tweeted Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will "begin our quarantine process" as they await their own test results.
Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
It was not immediately clear how long the president would remain in quarantine. The CDC advises people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have been exposed to an infected person - even if they test negative, as symptoms may appear later.
If Trump does visit Los Angeles, it will be his first trip to the area in seven months.
The president has made relatively few appearances in the heavily-Democratic Los Angeles area. The last visit was in February when he attended fundraising events in Beverly Hills and met with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.
Campaign officials tend to be tight-lipped about details of private, invitation-only fundraisers, and a representative for the Trump campaign could not be immediately reached for comment. Politico writer Alex Isenstadt, citing an invitation, reported that Trump will be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser on Tuesday.
The Trump Make America Great Again Committee -- a joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee -- circulated a sweepstakes offer this week, urging supporters to make a contribution for a chance to win a trip to a Los Angeles event with Trump.
"I'm hosting a very important event soon, and rather than spend my time with the Hollywood ELITES who HATE US, I want to spend my time with REAL Patriots, like YOU,'' the campaign email reads.
The sweepstakes -- entries for which are due by 9 p.m. -- offers a flight to Los Angeles, a hotel room and meal, along with a photo opp with Trump. The email did not give any details about the event, failing to specify an exact date or location.
If he does make the trip, Trump isn't expected to stay long in Southern California.
He has campaign events in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic. That will be Trump's sixth visit of 2020 to the traditionally Republican state, which narrowly supported him in 2016.