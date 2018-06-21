WASHINGTON (KABC) --One day after President Trump ended the practice of separating families detained illegally entering the U.S., his administration is now considering housing up to 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children on U.S. military bases, according to a U.S. official.
The Department of Health and Human Services made the request to the Department of Defense and Congress has been notified, the official said.
Meanwhile, Congress rejected an immigration reform bill Thursday and the vote on another, the so-called "compromise" bill, was put off until next week.
Orange County Congressman Dana Rohrbacher believes the bill is too weak on illegal immigration.
"We do not legalize the status of those people who are here illegally, which will then draw millions upon millions more here to consume all of the resources that are meant for our people," he said.
At the border, a bipartisan coalition of U.S. mayors, including L.A.'s Eric Garcetti, demanded family reunification.
"We have over 2,000 children still far away from their parents and hundreds of them streaming into our cities, over 100 in my city," Garcetti said. "We don't know any information about them. We have to find out from activists instead of from the government."
Dozens of children also descended on Capitol Hill wrapped in Mylar blankets, mimicking images of the many migrant children held in cages at the border, while First Lady Melania Trump visited a center for immigrant children in Texas.