Politics

Herb Wesson, Holly Mitchell appear headed for runoff in race for LA County supervisor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The race to fill an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appears to be headed to a runoff in the November election.

Former L.A. City Council president Herb Wesson and State Senator Holly Mitchel are vying to represent the 2nd District, which stretches from Carson to Culver City and is home to two million people. The incumbent for the district, Mark Ridley-Thomas, is termed out.

Partial election returns from Tuesday's election showed Wesson leading the field with 32.1% of the vote, while Mitchell comes in at nearly 26%. The top two candidates will go to a runoff in November if no candidates wins more than 50% of the vote.

Former City Councilwoman Jan Perry lagged far behind with about 13%

"I'm just very appreciative to all of the people that went out to vote," Wesson said.

The five-member board represents 10 million people and controls a $36-billion budget, overseeing the county's jails and hospital systems, as well as social services.

The long-term councilman stepped down as council president in December to run for the powerful seat on the board, making way for Nury Martinez to be elected as the first Latina president of the City Council.

Nury Martinez is elected first Latina president of Los Angeles City Council
EMBED More News Videos

Recent gas prices are moving in the right direction for Southern California drivers. Some stations are dropping the price for a gallon of regular to about $3, surprising customers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilelection
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of emergency declared in LA County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed
California officials announce 1st COVID-19 death in state
60 Freeway reopens after officer-involved shooting in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus
Tuberculosis case confirmed at elementary school in Oxnard
Show More
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
More TOP STORIES News