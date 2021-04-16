Politics

Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba

(AP Photo/Yamil Lage, File)

HAVANA -- Raul Castro said Friday he is resigning as head of Cuba's Communist Party, ending an era of formal leadership by he and his brother Fidel Castro that began with the 1959 revolution.

Castro made the announcement Friday in a speech at the opening of the Eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.

Castro didn't say who he would endorse as his successor as first secretary-general of the Communist Party, but he previously has indicated that he favors yielding control to Miguel Diaz-Canel, who succeeded him as president in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslatinolatinafidel castrou.s. & worldcuba
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jailhouse interview: Reseda mother says she drowned her 3 young kids
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as 19-year-old man
Suspect charged in double murder at Rancho Cucamonga home
'Harry Potter,' 'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dead at 52
Kristin Smart disappearance: Podcaster helped police crack cold case
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Anaheim Ducks to welcome fans back to Honda Center on Friday
Show More
Louisiana fraternity brothers pay off former cook's mortgage
1 confusing question causing major unemployment delays in CA
Texas House OKs bill that would allow gun carry without license
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Stanford begins Pfizer vaccine trial on kids
More TOP STORIES News