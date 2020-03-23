Coronavirus

REAL ID deadline will be pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that the federal government will push back the approaching deadline for REAL ID compliance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule, which is slated to go into full effect on Oct. 1, 2020, requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

Trump did not say what the new deadline was but said it will be announced "very soon."

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

VIDEO: Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can tell whether or not your driver's license is a Real ID.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdmvcoronavirusreal idu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Garth Brooks taking requests for tonight's livestream concert
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
House of Woo starts making face masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 7
Rams, ABC7, 710AM ESPN LA to host virtual telethon
LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1
Sobering reality for small businesses amid coronavirus: Layoffs
Coronavirus: OC nursing students petition to help with COVID-19
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Coronavirus: Montebello hospital urges public to donate protective gear
Show More
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Inmate at state prison in Lancaster tests positive for coronavirus
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
More TOP STORIES News