Redondo Beach may turn fire department over to LA County

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The Redondo Beach City Council is looking into turning its firefighting and emergency response services over to Los Angeles County.



The council authorized $30,000 to study the matter.

The city says it will have an expected $10 million shortfall in seven to eight years.

Redondo Beach has three fire stations and a harbor patrol.

Hermosa Beach turned over its firefighting and emergency services over to the county in January.

Palos Verdes Estates made the switch to county fire services in 1986. As did Hawthorne in the 1990s.

Once the study is finished, the Redondo Beach City Council can put the matter up for a vote.

Or it can opt to put it on the ballot and let the voters decide.

In 2012, El Segundo voters rejected the idea of turning over their services to the county.
