Disgraced CA Congressman Duncan Hunter says he'll officially resign from Congress after holidays

Disgraced California Congressman Duncan Hunter said he will officially resign from Congress after the holidays.
Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this month to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses.
A federal prosecutor said he plans to ask for at least a year in prison .
The six-term Republican fought the allegations for more than a year. Hunter represents parts of Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.
Hunter didn't give a specific date for his departure, and if he steps down after Jan. 1, he will take home a month's pay since members of congress are paid on the first day of the month.
This past week, Hunter pled guilty to a single campaign finance violation.
He was facing re-election next November.
