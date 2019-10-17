Politics

Representative Elijah Cummings, House Committee Chair, dies at 68

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Elijah Cummings has died, according to a statement.

The Office of Congressman Cummings said he passed away at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the statement, Cummings succumbed to "complications concerning longstanding health challenges."

Cummings was the House Oversight Committee Chair and a long-serving Democratic congressman.

He was 68.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcongress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Valley residents voice concern during meeting on Saddle Ridge Fire
Man shot, wounded at Santa Monica pier, police say
Video allegedly shows Lynwood teacher placing teen in chokehold
15-million-year-old fossils exhumed in Simi Valley
Jury deciding penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
Show More
Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood on edge after home-invasion robberies
Burbank airport noise complaints continue as officials search for solutions
Man gambling at Florida casino drugged, robbed by 2 women
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown
1 million kids could lose free lunch with Trump administration rule
More TOP STORIES News