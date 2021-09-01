Politics

Rep. Karen Bass says she is 'seriously considering' run for Los Angeles mayor

EMBED <>More Videos

Rep. Karen Bass says she is 'seriously considering' run for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Responded to favorable polling numbers and encouragement from supporters, Rep. Karen Bass said she is "seriously considering" running for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022.

A poll released on Aug. 23 by a California-based public opinion research firm found that more than a quarter of a sample of the city's Democrats supported Bass against other current and potential candidates for the 2022 mayoral election.


In an interview with KPCC/LAist, Bass said, "I have been overwhelmed and humbled by people pushing for me to do this, and I will say that I am seriously considering it."

She said that running for mayor "was not something I had thought about before -- I was planning to run for reelection. I am evaluating the situation now."


A spokesperson for Bass later confirmed the congresswoman's statements to ABC7.

Along with Bass, D-Los Angeles, current and potential candidates included in the poll were former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner, City Attorney Mike Feuer, Council President Nury Martinez, businessman Rick Caruso, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon, Mark Ridley-Thomas and Joe Buscaino.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countykaren basscampaign
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
Strong winds push Caldor Fire closer to Lake Tahoe
80% of eligible CA residents at least partially vaccinated
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
LAPD motor officer hospitalized after crash on 210 Fwy in Glendora
Video showing LA County deputies punching man prompts investigation
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
Show More
Border Patrol turns to high-tech solutions to rescue migrants
New COVID testing rules take effect for youth sports in LA County
TX 6-week abortion ban takes effect; SCOTUS has yet to act on appeal
Californians slightly favor Newsom in recall, poll finds
2 teachers at 1 Texas school die of COVID just days apart
More TOP STORIES News