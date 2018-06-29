Death threats have forced Rep. Maxine Waters to cancel two weekend appearances.
Waters said she will not attend scheduled speaking engagements in Alabama and Texas because of serious death threats, including lynching.
Waters has been targeted since she encouraged protesters to publicly confront and "push back on" Trump administration officials over immigration policies.
President Trump accused Waters of encouraging assaults on his supporters.
Waters insists she was only advocating for peaceful protests.
Rep. Maxine Waters forced to cancel appearances due to death threats
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories