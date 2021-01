EMBED >More News Videos Twitter's move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade.

As Democrats prepare articles of impeachment, Congressman Adam Schiff gave his first interview on Friday with Eyewitness News since the mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.In the video above, Rep. Schiff shared his thoughts after President Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended, discussed a second possible impeachment, and if an investigation and federal charges are likely for the President once he leaves office.