Congressman Eric Swalwell files lawsuit against Trump over Capitol insurrection

The lawsuit claims the former president, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks broke an anti-terrorism act by inciting the riot.
Today, I filed a civil claim against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph Giuliani, and Rep. Mo Brooks for inciting an attack against the Capitol that terrorized lawmakers and prevented us from certifying the votes of the American people.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 5, 2021
My statement: pic.twitter.com/wmSMcEzeL6
Swalwell also claims that they aided and abetted rioters and inflicted emotional distress on congress members.
Swalwell was locked down in the House chamber during the riot.
