Congressman Eric Swalwell files lawsuit against Trump over Capitol insurrection

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell is suing former President Trump. This is the second lawsuit that seeks to hold Trump and his allies responsible for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

The lawsuit claims the former president, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Republican Congressman Mo Brooks broke an anti-terrorism act by inciting the riot.


Swalwell also claims that they aided and abetted rioters and inflicted emotional distress on congress members.

Swalwell was locked down in the House chamber during the riot.

VIDEO: Congressman Eric Swalwell says Trump's impeachment trial was 'worth it'
Congressman Eric Swalwell talked about his process as an impeachment manager in Trump's trial and the possible new plans to hold the former president accountable.

