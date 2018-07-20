U.S. & WORLD

Devin Nunes used political donations to buy $15K in Celtics tickets, lavish dinners, report says

EMBED </>More Videos

A report published Thursday by the Campaign Legal Center and Issue One details the luxury spending. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Federal election filings show U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes used funds from his Leadership Political Action Committee to buy steak dinners, limo rides, and nearly $15,000 in Boston Celtics basketball tickets.

Leadership PACs are separate pots of money from a campaign fund intended to help politicians strategically finance other candidates' campaigns. But in recent years, leadership PACs have increasingly been used to pay for lavish trips, meals and hotel stays.

Nunes represented California's 22nd congressional district, located in the San Joaquin Valley, since 2003.

A report published Thursday by the Campaign Legal Center and Issue One details the luxury spending.
Related Topics:
politicsdevin nunesmoneyu.s. & world
