Politics

Republican wins back US House seat in Orange County

Republican Michelle Steel has defeated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in an Orange County district.
Republican Michelle Steel has defeated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in a Southern California district.

It's a big victory Tuesday for the beleaguered California GOP after losing the seat in coastal Orange County's 48th Congressional District in 2018.

It's only the second time in over two decades that a Republican captured a Democratic-held congressional district in the state.

And it comes two years after Republicans lost seven House seats to the Democrats.

Rouda won the seat in a 2018 upset over then-Republican Representative Dana Rohrabacher who served for decades in the longtime Republican district.

Steel, who heads the county board of supervisors, joins Washington state's Marilyn Strickland as the first Korean American women elected to Congress. Strickland, a Democrat, won her race last week in a district southwest of Seattle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsorange countyrepublicanshouse of representatives
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
LAPD officer arrested after alleged vehicle theft in OC
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Body found in Eagle Rock home that was destroyed by fire
Which communities in LA County have highest COVID-19 rates?
LAPD survey: 86% of officers don't feel supported by chief
Sinkhole nearly swallows family's van in Crenshaw District
Show More
Whittier police shoot, kill man who stabbed 2 people in car
Obamacare likely to survive, SCOTUS arguments indicate
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
Saugus shooting victim's photo a symbol of effort to help teens
More TOP STORIES News