NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Democrat Harley Rouda has declared victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in a closely fought race for California's 48th District in Orange County.
Though Rouda has declared victory, the race has not been officially called. Rouda said in a statement that his campaign is up by 7,328 votes.
"After careful consideration of the data provided by the fantastic team at the Orange County Registrar of Voters, my staff and I are now confident that we have won the Congressional race in California's 48th District," Rouda said.
Rohrabacher's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press. The 71-year-old Republican is seeking a 16th term.
The seat is one of seven in California targeted by Democrats after those districts were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.