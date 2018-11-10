VOTE 2018

Harley Rouda declares victory over Dana Rohrabacher in 48th District race

Harley Rouda, the Democratic congressional candidate in the 48th district, addresses his supporters at his election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Democrat Harley Rouda has declared victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in a closely fought race for California's 48th District in Orange County.

Though Rouda has declared victory, the race has not been officially called. Rouda said in a statement that his campaign is up by 7,328 votes.

"After careful consideration of the data provided by the fantastic team at the Orange County Registrar of Voters, my staff and I are now confident that we have won the Congressional race in California's 48th District," Rouda said.

Rohrabacher's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press. The 71-year-old Republican is seeking a 16th term.

The seat is one of seven in California targeted by Democrats after those districts were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionvote 2018house of representativesOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Results in key SoCal congressional races
Incumbent Rohrabacher faces tough challenge from Democrat Rouda
VOTE 2018
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Protesters arrested during Santa Monica rally over rejection of Prop 10
OC DA race: Spitzer holds lead over Rackauckas
Villanueva, McDonnell in tight race for LA County sheriff
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall
Protesters arrested during Santa Monica rally over rejection of Prop 10
More Politics
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
VIDEO: Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Show More
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Trump threatens to pull federal funding for California wildfires
Dozens of Malibu homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire gets closer to Pepperdine
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
More News