rudy giuliani

Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, Trump tweets

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" the president tweeted Sunday, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump had not reported on the 76-year-old's condition.

Giuliani continues to lead Trump's legal challenges in an attempt to block Joe Biden's victory, despite mounting losses in court. Attorney General William Barr even told the Associated Press that the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

As recently as Thursday, Giuliani was at the Georgia state capitol, where he asked lawmakers to overturn the state's election results and select their own electors. Video shows Giuliani entering the capitol without a mask and high-fiving a supporter.

On Wednesday, he appeared at a four-hour Michigan legislative hearing to argue that fraud had occurred.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldrudy giulianipresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RUDY GIULIANI
Trump, allies make frantic steps to overturn Biden's victory
Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
Rudy Guiliani: 'What I did for NY, Trump will do for America'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Protesters gather at home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
Handgun brandished during fight at Thousand Oaks mall
Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
LAPD patrol car windshield shattered by fired shot in Pacoima
LA County extends deadline for grant applications for restaurants
Show More
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
LA County breaks daily record with 8,948 new COVID cases
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
More TOP STORIES News