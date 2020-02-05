state of the union

State of the Union 2020: Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON -- Rush Limbaugh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the 2020 State of the Union, just a day after the conservative radio host announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

During his address, President Donald Trump described Limbaugh as "a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans," and called him "the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet."

Trump continued: "Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

First lady Melania Trump then presented Limbaugh with the medal as those seated nearby gave a standing ovation.

The White House announced the award, the highest civilian honor in the nation, in an earlier news release detailing invited guests of the president and first lady. In it, they described Limbaugh as "a champion of the Constitution, advocate of civic engagement and a committed patriot."

Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in the congressional gallery for Tuesday's speech. He has been a steadfast supporter of President Trump and his policies over the years.

Limbaugh announced on his nationally televised radio program on Monday that he is battling advanced lung cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrush limbaughpresident donald trumpstate of the union
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STATE OF THE UNION
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
Awkward handshake moment between Trump, Pelosi at SOTU
Designated survivor: What to know about government's contingency plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State of the Union 2020: Watch Pres. Trump's SOTU speech live
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Dodgers acquiring Mookie Betts, David Price from Red Sox, ESPN reports
Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Mamba FC soccer players remember their Coach, Kobe Bryant
Show More
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
LA library is offering $10,000 reward for information on lost sculpture
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
Bodycam video shows Fresno teen with autism being handcuffed
More TOP STORIES News