Politics

Rush Limbaugh reveals advanced lung cancer diagnosis

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh speaks before introducing President Donald Trump at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

NEW YORK -- Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he's been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

"First realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend January 12. And I wish I didn't have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don't like making things about me. But there are going to be days that I'm going to be able to be here because I'm undergoing treatment or I'm reacting to treatment," he said.

Limbaugh called himself the "mayor of Realville" in announcing his illness. He'd been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

"So this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally," he said.

--
Some information from the Associated Press
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
2 dead after shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Wicked winds cause widespread damage across SoCal
Staples Center memorial items to be removed, delivered to Kobe Bryant's family
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Suspect killed in shootout at Canyon Country liquor store
Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Show More
Trump wrongly congratulates Kansas for Super Bowl victory
Groundbreaking for new affordable and supportive housing in Inglewood
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
Valley Girl Apothecary: Scents of the SFV
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
More TOP STORIES News