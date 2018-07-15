POLITICS

Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning

In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 photo, Pyotr Verzilov invading the pitch, runs away as a steward tries to stop him during the France and Croatia 2018 World Cup final match. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

MOSCOW --
Doctors say a hospitalized member of protest group Pussy Riot may have been poisoned by an overdose of medication.

Independent news website Meduza reported Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov's doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. The report did not specify the substance.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told The Associated Press that the report was accurate but wouldn't comment further.

Friends insisted that Verzilov hadn't been taking medications or using drugs. Verzilov has been hospitalized in Moscow since Tuesday.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July's World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

Speaking to The AP last week, Verzilov said, "Public protest in Russia is the only way to actually change anything."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrussiau.s. & worldpoisonprotestvladimir putin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mail-in ballots in LA County to undergo changes for upcoming elections
Tustin City Council reaffirms opposition to CA's sanctuary law
Alleged sexual harassment victim takes legal action against Lynwood, councilman
Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections
More Politics
Top Stories
Bakersfield shootings: 1 victim ID'd after gunman goes on rampage
Hurricane Florence's winds and rain begin lashing Carolinas
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
Woman killed by hit-run driver in NoHo
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Show More
Mail-in ballots in LA County to undergo changes for upcoming elections
Victims remembered on 10-year anniversary of fatal Metrolink crash
Valencia shopping center evacuated after bank bomb threat
Hyundai brings out second-generation Veloster
New study reveals what to try 1st for low back pain
More News