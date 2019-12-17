u.s. & world

Russian spy ship spotted 'operating in an unsafe manner' off southeastern US: Coast Guard

Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners Tuesday morning after receiving reports that a Russian ship had been operating unsafely off the southeastern coast.

"This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements," Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said.

Other vessels in the area should "maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel," the Coast Guard warned.

The Coast Guard did not say exactly where the ship, the RFN Viktor Leonov, was located, only that it had been reported within USCG Sector Jacksonville's Area of Responsibility. That area encompasses 40,000 square miles of water and 190 miles of coastline in Florida and Georgia.

A U.S. Navy destroyer is shadowing the Russian ship, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The Leonov carries electronic surveillance equipment and some weapons for self-defense, ABC News reported following a 2017 sighting. It "is not armed with any types of weapons that would present a threat to the US homeland or population," a Pentagon official said at the time.
