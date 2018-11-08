POLITICS

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall

Ginsburg hopes to serve until 90. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Caron Creighton)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.

The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening.

Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.

Ginsburg broke two ribs in a fall in 2012. She has had two prior bouts with cancer and had a stent implanted to open a blocked artery in 2014.
