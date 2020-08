Car caravan shows support for Trump in drive from Woodland Hills to Studio City

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A rally and lengthy car caravan in support of President Donald Trump made its way from Woodland Hills to Studio City on Sunday.The cars in the caravan stretched for miles, causing a major backup as they drove along Ventura Boulevard. Supporters were encouraged to deck their cars out with pro-Trump materials. A smaller group of people were also seen standing on the sidewalk in the area holding pro-Trump signs.Police reported a shooting in the Woodland Hills area around the same time and three men were reported to be barricaded inside a residence. Police said it was not immediately clear if the shooting was connected to the pro-Trump event. There were no injuries reported.