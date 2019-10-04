2020 presidential election

Sanders released from Nevada hospital after suffering heart attack

In this Sept. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pauses while speaking at a campaign event at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter)

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is out of the hospital after suffering what doctors now acknowledge was a heart attack.

His departure came not long after his wife Jane Sanders told reporters that the Senator was doing great and thanked everyone for their well-wishes. She didn't however, acknowledge the heart attack when asked by a reporter.

"I'm not a doctor. The campaign said it's very clear, that's what I heard, he had a blockage in one artery, and they had to put in two stents, it's very common."

Sanders had been in the hospital since Tuesday, after what his staffers reported to be "chest discomfort" at a campaign event.

The 78-year old is now heading back home to Vermont to rest. He's expected to be at the next debate a week from Tuesday in Ohio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslas vegasbernie sandersheart attack2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Democratic candidate Andrew Yang holds rally in MacArthur Park
What to know about Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskiy
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
LAX to end curbside pick-ups by rideshare companies, taxis
Great Pacific Airshow: Public safety officials work to keep event safe
Mother charged in death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
Special parking meters in LB collect funds for homeless
CA mom pleads guilty to having sex with daughters' teen boyfriends
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Show More
Sparks fire GM Penny Toler after postgame obscenity-laced tirade
East LA vigil honors victims of domestic violence
Dodgers 'Anthem Girl' is set to knock it out of the park before Game 2
Huntington Beach theater showing 'Joker' reopens after 'credible' threat
National Taco Day: Santa Monica Ferris Wheel decked out with huge taco
More TOP STORIES News