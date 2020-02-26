2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders tells Russia: If I'm elected, you're not going to interfere anymore

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg seized on reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders as the party's candidates met on the debate stage Tuesday night for what could be their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.

Bloomberg charged that "Russia is helping you get elected so you lose" to President Donald Trump.

Sanders responded: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States, trust me you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."

The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party's 10th - and perhaps most consequential - debate of the 2020 primary season. Tuesday's forum came just four days before South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary and one week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersmichael bloombergrussiadebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Democrats likely to take aim at Sanders in SC debate
9-year-old asks Pete Buttigieg for advice on coming out as gay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riverside County resident tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
Upland police chase: Driver dies after car slams into light pole, overturns
Democrats likely to take aim at Sanders in SC debate
Harvey Weinstein accusers in LA hail rape conviction as victory
Small plane hits 2 parked aircraft at Torrance airport
Show More
VIDEO: Elderly man attacked while collecting cans in Bay Area
6-year-old arrested at Orlando elementary school
School shelters in place amid nearby police standoff in Granada Hills
2 children save baby sister from being strangled by mother
CA lawmakers want to limit development fees on new homes
More TOP STORIES News