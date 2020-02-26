Bernie Sanders tells Russia: If I'm elected, you're not going to interfere anymore

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg seized on reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders as the party's candidates met on the debate stage Tuesday night for what could be their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.Bloomberg charged that "Russia is helping you get elected so you lose" to President Donald Trump.Sanders responded: "Hey Mr. Putin, if I'm president of the United States, trust me you're not going to interfere in any more American elections."The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party's 10th - and perhaps most consequential - debate of the 2020 primary season. Tuesday's forum came just four days before South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary and one week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.