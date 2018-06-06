POLITICS

SB County's new District Attorney-elect Jason Anderson looks ahead

Defense attorney Jason Anderson upended incumbent Mike Ramos by garnering nearly 53 percent of the vote. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A change is coming to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office.

On Tuesday night, defense attorney Jason Anderson beat incumbent Mike Ramos by garnering nearly 53 percent of the vote.

The defeat came as surprise to some, but not Anderson, who was back at work on Wednesday.

"I felt like that, given the timing, people were eager for a change," Anderson said.

Ramos, who has held the post for the past 16 years, thanked his family and supporters in a Facebook post.

Anderson worked under Ramos as a prosecutor before going into private practice. One of his top priorities will be holding the office more accountable to the public.

"I want to put together a community commission made up of people that are selected by the supervisors in the county and sit down with them quarterly," Anderson said.

He also wants to reduce the number of non-violent crimes making their way through the courts when he takes office in January 2019.
