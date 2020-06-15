Politics

Supreme Court won't hear Trump's challenge to California sanctuary law

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Trump administration's challenge to California's sanctuary law.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear the Trump administration's challenge to California's sanctuary law, leaving intact rules that restrict state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE.

Court documents show only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. voted to hear the appeal.

RELATED: Local officials remind public of CA protections ahead of border agent deployment in 'sanctuary' cities

Senate Bill 54, which was signed into California law in 2017, prohibits the agencies from contacting ICE for anything less than serious crimes.

Earlier this year, Customs and Border Protection said it was deploying federal agents who patrol the U.S. border to "sanctuary" cities across the country where local jurisdictions were hindering stepped-up immigration enforcement.

The announcement of the deployment to the interior of the country was unusual and represented another escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and the local jurisdictions that have set up roadblocks to immigration enforcement.

At the time, Los Angeles leaders reiterated to the public that the state's law restricted local agencies from cooperating.

LA leaders promise not to work with Trump administration ahead of border agent deployment in 'sanctuary' cities
EMBED More News Videos

Following the announcement that Customs and Border Protection agents would be deployed across the country in pursuit of migrants in 'sanctuary' cities, Los Angeles leaders are sending a message that the city will not coordinate with the federal government.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniasanctuary citiesborder patrolpoliticspresident donald trumpiceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands gather in Hollywood for LGBTQ+ solidarity march
LA County Sheriff Villanueva to provide update on Robert Fuller case
1 killed, 2 others wounded after shooting in Sylmar
Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Beverly Hills emergency order restricts nighttime gatherings
Baby Bash vows to add $5K to reward in missing soldier case
Show More
'Free our kids in cages' march held in LA
Hundreds gather in Silver Lake for 'say their names' vigil
Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen June 18
Loma Linda man accused of drugging, raping missing girl
Video: Chatsworth woman takes hammer to neighbor's car
More TOP STORIES News