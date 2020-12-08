2020 presidential election

Supreme Court rejects Republicans' bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win

SCOTUS shut down an 11th-hour attempt by allies of Trump in Pennsylvania
By Devin Dwyer, Alex Hosenball, Olivia Rubin and Matthew Mosk
WASHINGTON -- In a single, succinct order, Justice Samuel Alito Tuesday on behalf of the U.S. Supreme Court has shut down an 11th-hour attempt by allies of Trump in Pennsylvania to block its slate of certified electors and toss out 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

"The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied," Alito said.

The appeal -- brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, a Pennsylvania Republican, along with another GOP candidate for Congress -- alleged that the state legislature did not legally pass the law allowing for expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic. They sought the justices to order all mail-in ballots thrown out along with the state's official certification of election results, which was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week.

SEE ALSO: Trump campaign appeals another ballot case, this time in Bucks County, Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump's campaign continues to press lawsuits over Pennsylvania's election, appealing another case it lost to the state Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court's denial comes on the same day the state of Texas filed suit against four battleground states alleging that they "exploited the COVID-19 pandemic" to improperly loosen election rules and skew the contest's outcome. Justices have not yet said whether they will hear the case.

The actions come on the Dec. 8 "safe harbor" deadline by which states must lock in the slate of electors they intend to send to Congress to affirm the election results -- selections that are intended to match the will of the voters.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniadonald trumpjoe biden2020 presidential electionpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Texas attorney general sues 4 election battleground states
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden's win
Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It's complicated
Tweets remembering Chadwick, Kobe among the year's most-liked
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in chase drives wrong way on 105 Freeway
'Superspreader': 158 arrested at underground party in Palmdale
State alert reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close
54K without power amid stay home order in SoCal
Show More
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Judge tentatively says LA County acted 'arbitrarily' in banning outdoor dining
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Addition of Holly Mitchell makes LA Board of Supervisors all women
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-at-home 'loophole'
More TOP STORIES News