RNC 2020

Second Lady Karen Pence's Republican convention speech highlights support of military families

WASHINGTON -- Before her husband closed out the evening, Karen Pence spoke at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

The second lady has been hitting the campaign trail on behalf of the president and her husband Vice President Mike Pence this year.

An evangelical Christian and former first lady of Indiana, Pence is seen as speaking particularly to suburban women and combined politics and faith into her remarks.

She joined several speakers this week in sharing a personal story that aims to convey the president's empathy.

Mrs. Pence shared stories about members of the military and how both her husband and President Trump have supported the U.S. Armed Forces and their families on a significant scale.

"Military spouses may experience...periods of being a single parent while their loved one is deployed, all while exhibiting pride, strength and determination, and being a part of something bigger than themselves," she said.

Mike Pence delivered the marquee speech Wednesday night from Baltimore's Fort McHenry, which inspired "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The night included remarks from the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as well as several administration officials including departing Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the manager of Trump's 2016 general election campaign, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Former football coach Lou Holtz and Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence and ambassador to Germany, also spoke.

