President Donald Trump

Secret Service director to leave Trump administration

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles is expected to leave the Trump administration, said three administration officials, amid a shake-up in the upper echelon of the Department of Homeland Security.

Alles' departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the personnel matter. The officials said it was unrelated to the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president's private club in Florida.

Still, it comes amid a spate of turnover across DHS that began last week when Trump withdrew his Immigration and Customs Enforcement director's nomination to stay on permanently.

After Nielsen's departure, an empowered Stephen Miller, the immigration hawk White House senior adviser, is also eyeing the removal of Lee Francis Cissna, according to two of the people. Cissna is director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which runs the legal immigration system.

Alles, a former Marine general, was recommended to the post by former White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdepartment of homeland securitysecret serviceu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Rep. Swalwell says he's dropping out of presidential race
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Billionaire Tom Steyer reconsiders presidential run
Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News