Rep. Bernie Sanders joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Venice rally: LIVE

Democratic presidential candidates were making their way through Southern California after Thursday's Democratic debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to be the leading candidate, with Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren his nearest competitors.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a town hall on Latino issues in Walnut on Friday.
The South Bend, Ind. mayor first went to South Gate in the morning for a round table on environmental justice, talking with and listening to local leaders on education, air quality and access to clean water in southeast Los Angeles County.
Vice President Joe Biden was also in Los Angeles Friday. He surprised voters at the Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown.
The Sanders rally will begin at noon at the Windward Plaza, 1 Windward Ave, Venice.
They're expected to talk about the Green New Deal. Live bands including Young the Giant, Local Natives and Jesse & Joy will be performing before the rally begins.
Eyewitness News will be streaming the event live starting at noon.