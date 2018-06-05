Sen. Dianne Feinstein advances in California primary

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Sen. Dianne Feinstein advanced in the California primary on Tuesday night, securing a spot on the November ballot in search of her fifth full Senate term.
The 26-year incumbent points to her seniority on key committees and track record of fighting for gun control and protecting the environment as evidence she deserves another term.
"Thanks so much for your support and for your faith in me," Feinstein said in a recorded statement. "I'm not going to let you down."
Feinstein's opponent later this fall remains in question as votes for the other 31 candidates were still being tallied Tuesday.
Battling for the No. 2 spot behind Feinstein are fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon and Republican James Bradley.
A former state Senate leader from Los Angeles, de Leon authored the "sanctuary state" bill to protect immigrants living in the country illegally and has also promoted clean energy initiatives.
Bradley, who has never held public office, is a resident of Laguna Nigel, Calif. and works as the chief financial officer of a healthcare company.
Feinstein, 84, would be one of the oldest Senators to ever serve if she is reelected.